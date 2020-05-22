Arjun Kapoor's Movie 'Mubarkan' Was One Of His Most Difficult Films To Shoot; Read Why

Arjun Kapoor starred in the film Mubarakan along with his uncle Anil Kapoor and actors Athiya Shetty and Illeana Dr’cruz. Arjun Kapoor played a dual role in the film. He played the characters, Karan Singh and Charan Singh. Playing a dual role in a film is one of the most difficult tasks faced by an actor. The dialogues are to be repeated and there are multiple takes for a perfect shot. In a video released by the makers of Mubarakan, the entire team is seen putting their efforts and hard work in getting the perfect final input, take a look.

Difficulties that went into making Arjun Kapoor’s double role Karan-Charan

Arjun Kapoor played two characters Karan Singh and Charan Singh in the film Mubarakan. Director Anees Bazmee shared that the double roles played by Arjun Kapoor in the film are actually two different characters all together and that it was very difficult for them to shoot. Actor Athiya Shetty shared that while they were shooting on sets, the crew kept saying that MO-SYS will be arriving soon. Athiya Shetty, Anees Bazmee and the entire crew thought MO-SYS was a person, but it turned out to be a camera.

MO-SYS is a system that, if programmed well, does not change its angle and that helps one in taking the perfect shot. Arjun Kapoor used a double body for some scenes in Mubarakan, all the perfect shots were shot in MO-SYS. Anees Bazmee shared that the entire crew was either sleeping or chilling while actor Arjun Kapoor put in everything he could for the shot to be perfect for some scenes. Arjun Kapoor also shared how hectic it was for him to shoot scenes.

He said that it was difficult to say lines after listening to his own voice. He also shared that sometimes he had an actor but sometimes he had to pretend he was talking to someone while nobody was actually there and that made things difficult. While shooting for the songs in the film Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor had faced even more difficult as he had to perform twice, and that too, with the same energy. Anees Bazmee shared that the entire team put in their best to bring out the results. He also said that it was somebody else instead of Arjun Kapoor, the actor might not have been able to execute his task so well.

