Arjun Kapoor Resumes Work Amid 'new Normal' After Lockdown, Says 'everything Has Changed'

Arjun Kapoor has stepped out to work for the first time in four months and has shared a sneak peek of the 'new normal' with his fans and followers on social media. The actor shared a picture of his photoshoot held on Saturday morning where every member of the crew had put on PPE and masks as they also ensured safe distance from each other.

Arjun Kapoor captioned the post, "Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months..." and he added that "सब बदल चुका है" (Everything has changed).

The Gunday actor also gave his approval for this new way of functioning as he wrote, "New World Order "Accepted"🙌"

After months of growing hair and staying indoors, Arjun Kapoor also recently stepped out to get a haircut by celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim. Calling it a 'new and a safe experience', Arjun thanked Hakim for cutting his hair after four months of lockdown due to Coronavirus.

While Hakim was seen wearing a mask, face shield, and gloves, Arjun Kapoor too was seen following protocols and wore a face mask and gloves. "Aalim Bhai, thank you for the haircut. It feels good to be back. Thank you for being there. And for all those you watching, it has been a new experience but a safe experience. So, make sure you come and get your haircut in safe hands and good hands," Arjun said.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

