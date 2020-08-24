Arjun Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Video; Says, 'We All Need To Spread Love'

Arjun Kapoor recently posted a video of a man covering a dog with a blanket. In the video, a man is seen placing the blanket on a dog who is sleeping by the roadside. Arjun Kapoor posted the video with the caption, “We all need to spread love, a little bit more! Video credit - Found it on the Internet!”. Fans in huge numbers have been praising Arjun Kapoor for sharing the video and also dropping heart emoticons expressing love for the dog in the video. Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post.

The video features the dog being excited as the man pats the animal before covering it with a blanket. With the video shared, the actor mentioned that he found this adorable video on the Internet. Soon after the video was posted, fans rushed to the comment section and reacted to the adorable video. Take a look at fan reactions below.

Apart from this, recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a funny video of a father and his toddler son on his Instagram handle. The video featured the father falling on a soft mattress, due to which his son bounces and falls on the other side of the mattress. Take a look at the funny video shared by the actor:

What’s next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. Featuring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role, Panipat: The Great Betrayal was a story of the lust for power and position, resulting in a gruesome battle between the Marathas and the Afghan invaders. The plot of the historical film was traced back to the 1760s when the Third battle of Panipat was fought.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film also starred actors like Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Padmini Kolhapure, and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles. Meanwhile, the Ishaqzaade actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with actor Parineeti Chopra. The film is a black comedy film directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will tell the story of a man and woman who are united by their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

