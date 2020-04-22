Arjun Kapoor Shares Video Of Audrey Nethery & Urges Fans To Stay Positive Amid Lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors and celebrities have been doing their bit and have been keeping their fans motivated enough to help them get through these tough times. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his social media account to share an important message with his fans. He shared a video of Audrey Nethery with his fans, that has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Arjun Kapoor shares a video of Audrey Nethery as he admires her positivity

In the video, Audrey Nethery, who can be seen counting numbers, dancing as she steps forward in a line. Arjun Kapoor revealed in the video that the little girl in the video was only 2 months old when she was diagnosed with Diamond Blackfan Anemia. It is a rare blood disease because of which the person suffering from the disease is unable to make enough red blood cells.

Arjun Kapoor further wrote in his post that as a result of the disease, Audrey is on steroids and sometimes has to get blood transfusions. The actor told his fans that when he came across the adorable video, he was awe-struck.

Talking about the little girl’s positive attitude towards life, despite the rare disease she is suffering from, Arjun Kapoor wrote in his post that he wonders if she could be so positive and happy in life, then why cannot other people at least try to be positive through this unfortunate lockdown. Check out the post shared by the actor below.

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

