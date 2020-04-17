Arjun Kapoor Talks About Marriage Plans; Says The Current Situation Means 'No Chance'

There have been rumours about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's marriage for quite some time now. Arjun Kapoor was recently asked during a virtual event about his marriage plans if it is bound to happen soon. Arjun Kapoor had the most tactful thing to say as he pointed out that he cannot do anything about it now even if there were plans. He also spoke about things that he loves about Malaika Arora in a fun interaction with his fans.

Arjun Kapoor’s marriage plans

Arjun Kapoor recently went on a virtual date with a few of his fans in an attempt to raise money to feed around 300 daily wage workers. In the fun interaction, his fans asked him quite a few personal and professional questions. One of the questions asked by the fans was about his marriage plans with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. To this, Arjun Kapoor said that he will let everyone know when he decides to get married. He also pointed out that amidst the current situation, there was no chance of the marriage happening even if he were planning on something. He said that there are no plans or thoughts on it as of now and that he won’t hide it when he decides on it.

Arjun Kapoor was also asked about the thing that is special about his girlfriend, Malaika Arora. Arjun Kapoor said that when you love somebody, it is difficult to look at one special thing about them as it is the entirety that is special. He added that she is patient with him, which is necessary as he is not the easiest or simplest person to be with.

Arjun Kapoor’s date for a cause

Arjun Kapoor recently uploaded a small part of the virtual date that he had with a handful of his fans. In the video posted, he could be seen getting candid with his dates as they have an interesting and engaging chat. He also thanked people for their support as all of it is for a noble cause. Have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s date with the “kind ones”.

Image Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

