Arjun Kapoor To Auction His Personal Closet To Raise Money For Stray Animals

During the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, a number of celebrities are coming in support of various charities in order to raise awareness and funds towards multiple causes. Actor Arjun Kapoor also has been supporting the authorities and frontline workers on social media by sharing a number of heartfelt posts. Now, The 2 States actor has started an initiative to support the stray animals who are living on the streets during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Arjun Kapoor to auction his personal closet

Arjun Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a video announcing that he partnered up with World For All, a charity which focusses on supporting stray animals. The actor will be putting up a few pieces from his personal closet for auction. The proceedings from the auction will then go towards World For All who are currently providing food and water to stray animals during the coronavirus lockdown. Check out Arjun Kapoor's video below"

The official auction page for Arjun Kapoor's hand-picked personal closet picks has already gone live on the official website of World For All. An extensive inventory of clothes, shoes, caps and sunglasses have been put up by Arjun Kapoor for auction. Some of the items include Dolce & Gabbana semiformal brogues shoes, H&M chain printed t-shirt, Dior sunglasses, Louis Vuitton chukka boots, Ray-ban club master sunglasses, etc. The actor also spoke about his recent endeavour and shared that he hopes people will join him to support the important cause in a public statement. Check it out below:

I have been doing my best to support as many organisations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help. Since the lockdown began, there's been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed.

In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I’m putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser. The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause.

