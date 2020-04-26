Arjun Kapoor's 'India’s Most Wanted' Has Some Interesting Unknown Facts

India’s Most Wanted, released in the year 2019, is an action thriller that is directed by filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta. The movie stars renowned actor Arjun Kapoor, Sudev Nair, Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie tells the story about a group of intelligence officers embarking on a top-secret mission to track down a wanted international criminal. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

India’s Most Wanted: Interesting Trivia

Talking in one of the interviews, Arjun Kapoor confessed that he loves to act more as an underdog character than working in a commercial film. He continued saying that taking India’s Most Wanted was a little risky because the film does not have any songs in it.

The film has not focused on any kind of heroism activity in the film. Also, the film does not have any lead female actor to lead as heroine in the film.

The time frame of the story of India’s Most Wanted is 48 hours.

Raj Kumar Gupta came back after 5 years after Raid.

Arjun Kapoor states that the director of the film Raj Kumar Gupta is a polite personality and he is very clear what he wants in the film while he is shooting and that helped the team a lot.

Arjun had asked the director of the film that to enact the intelligent officer role he would have to meet some of the real officers and observed them. He admitted that he learned from the IB officers needed to be like chameleon while interacting with different people to get the information.

The background music when they showed Yusuf was used in the Akshay Kumar film Holiday (2014) when they showed Afsar Ali death in the news.

Reportedly, the film is a tribute to those intelligent officers who work daily without any uniforms and acts spontaneously for the country risking their life.

