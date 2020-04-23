Here Are Arjun Kapoor's Top Romantic Moments From His Various Films; See Videos

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor kickstarted his career in the Hindi film industry with Yash Chopra’s Ishaqzaade in the year 2012. He has dabbled in action and romantic roles and his performances have been loved by fans.

The actor has appeared on-screen with several leading Bollywood divas and shared great chemistry with them. Here are the best flirting and romantic on-screen scenes of Arjun Kapoor from his various films.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade

The above scene is from the film Ishaqzaade in which Arjun confesses his love for Parineeti Chopra who plays the role of Zoya Qureshi in the film. Parineeti does not forgive him and challenges him to come home and ask for her forgiveness. The two made a good on-screen pair and fans fell in love with their chemistry.

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2 States

The above scene is from the film 2 States which featured Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Krish (Arjun Kapoor) gets selected in the campus drive for Yes Bank. Meanwhile, he immediately rushes to the next room and proposes to Ananya (Alia Bhatt) who is also giving an interview. She accepts his proposal and also gets selected for the job.

The scene between the two is one of the best romantic scenes of the duo from the film. Fans really enjoyed watching the two together and the movie went on to become a blockbuster.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka

The above scene is from the film Ki & Ka which featured Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Kha in the lead roles. Arjun flirts with Kareena while having pasta. Later, when Kareena mocks his dream to be like his mom, he gets furious and the scene ends on a serious note. With the film, the actors proved that they share great on-screen chemistry. Reportedly, the two even won the title of being the ‘hottest couple’ by fans, at the time of release.

