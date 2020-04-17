From Rangoli Chandel To Arjun Kapoor, Here Are Today's Top Celebrity Stories

Several celebs were in the spotlight today for different reasons. Some tried to spread awareness about COVID-19, while others were in the news for less savoury reasons. From Rangoli Chandel to Arjun Kapoor, here are some celebs were trending today, on April 17, 2020.

Arjun Kapoor talks about his marriage plans

Arjun Kapoor recently conducted a live chat to interact with his fans on social media. The chat was a way to raise money for workers who were hit hardest by the COVID-19 lockdown. During the chat, some fans asked Arjun Kapoor about his marriage plans. The Gunday actor said that he would let people know when he will get married. However, he added that he was not planning to get married right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Netizens react positively to Four More Shots Please 2

Amazon Prime has finally released the second season of Four More Shots Please. Netizens are already sharing their reviews online and almost all of them are positive. Many are praising the season's themes and the strong bonds between characters.

Ep 3 of #FourMoreShotsPlease2. The toughest battles for people are fought within themselves. But for women, it's also with the mysoginy the world serves. Anjana has my whole heart @PrimeVideoIN — Akshath Ram (@akshath_ram) April 16, 2020

it’s 5:06 in the morning and not one down, not two down, I watched the whole season🥺❤️🦋💕 @bani_j you nailed it🤍☺️

and oh my god just look at your bridal look, you look so gorgeous 🥺🥺🤍🤍

spoiler alert: umang didn’t marry samara🤫🙊👅🥀

not sad tho🤗🤍#FourMoreShotsPlease pic.twitter.com/vxsyqm9KDp — Jahnavi khattar (@jahhnaviii) April 16, 2020

Police complaint filed against Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was recently suspended after several users reported her for hate speech. Now, an advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan, has filed a written complaint against her at Amboli Police Station. According to the advocate's complaint, Rangoli Chandel "stooped very low for a cheap publicity stunt".

John Krasinski to turn DJ for the class of 2020

Recently, John Krasinski revealed that he would be hosting an online prom for the Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 will not be able to celebrate prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is why John Krasinski and his friends are hosting this event. John Krasinski also revealed that he would be the party's DJ.

Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj initially rejected the role of Lord Krishna

In a recent interview, Nitish Bharadwaj revealed that he initially rejected the role of Lord Krishna. Nitish Bharadwaj felt like he was not worthy to essay the role of such a great man, as he was still a newcomer in the industry. However, the director was confident in his choice and eventually convinced him to play the role of Lord Krishna.

