'Will Be A Story To Tell Him': Arjun Rampal On Being Stuck With Gabriella & Son In Karjat

Arjun Rampal is currently residing with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik at his Karjat house. The couple reportedly decided to stay back in Karjat to ensure the safety of their son who was born in July 2019. The actor recently gave an interview to a leading news daily and revealed how he is spending time in the lockdown.

Arjun Rampal on spending lockdown time in Karjat

The Daddy actor was asked to shed a light on how why he chose back to stay back in Karjat. The actor revealed that it was for the safety of his son as he is too young now. He expressed that while his son his too young now, it will be a story to tell him as he grows older. Arjun stated furthermore that since Mumbai is only a few hours away, it is easily accessible if an emergency situation arises.

Karjat has not registered any cases of COVID-19 yet which makes Arjun Rampal feel secure about his decision to stay back. He revealed that there is open space at his house in Karjat and he and Gabriella have been enjoying their time being amid nature rather than being confined in an apartment. Arjun Rampal has been sharing a number of photos and videos on his Instagram from his Karjat house. Check it out below -

