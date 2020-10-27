Arjun Rampal remembers mother on death anniversary, says 'her teachings keep me strong'

It’s been two years since actor Arjun Rampal lost his mother Gwen Rampal and to date, he misses her presence around him. Arjun recently shared a heartfelt post or her mother’s second death anniversary. He shared a beautiful picture with her from their happy times and penned an emotional note. In the caption, he wrote about the teachings of his mother which keeps him “strong and calm” even today.

Arjun Rampal remembers mother Gwen on her death anniversary

The actor started the note by expressing his love for his mother who left for heavenly abode two years back. The Rock On actor wrote that “today she lives on through her daughter, her sisters, her grandchildren and me.” He mentioned that the teachings by his mother will always be there with him and one of them being “Silence isn’t empty its full of answers.” Arjun requested all his fans and followers to keep his mother in their prayers on the special occasion. At last, he concluded the post on a positive note where he asked all to cherish their mothers and give them a big hug and tell them each day the amount of loving one holds of them.

Arjun’s wife Gabriella Demetriades was the first one to comment under the post with several heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by her was actor Rahul Dev who wrote, “Remembered well.” Arjun Rampal’s mother, Gwen Rampal was English literature and History teacher and on Teachers’ Day, Arjun dedicated a note to his mother and wrote about how she impacted the lives of so many students. He had penned a note for his mother which read, “Today on teachers day, I really miss my Mom. She sacrificed her whole life selflessly for the betterment of her children. Impacted in the best way hundreds of other children’s lives, who were her students. English literature and history teacher, her stories, love, and determination keep me strong today. Her graceful battle with cancer, taught me never to give up. Have to admit, was a bit awkward for me to sit in her class then, but would love to turn back the clock. #happyteachersday #mymommyhero.” (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has resumed shooting for his upcoming feature film Nail Polish with co-actor, Manav Kaul. The shootings resumed after Manav Kaul and Anand Tewari tested positive for the virus and Arjun had to quarantine himself at home. The shooting for the film was stalled because of the team members being tested for the virus. Arjun even treated fans with the premiere date of his thriller’s premiere date along with the motion poster on social media. The intriguing series is set to premiere on the New Year on January 1, 2021.

