Arjun Rampal Shares Throwback From His Modelling Days, Asks Daboo Ratnani For The Year

The lockdown period is proven to be a nostalgic one for many as they are going through photographs of the good old days they had spent before the lockdown. Arjun Rampal seems to also be spending his time going through old albums and has shared a picture from it. Rampal’s recent post on Instagram shows himself from his amazing modelling days.

Arjun Rampal models for Daboo Ratnani

Arjun Rampal shared a picture of himself from the years when he used to be a model. The actor can be seen in a denim shirt, brooding towards the camera with a cigarette in his hand. In the caption of the post, Rampal shared that the picture is a huge throwback from modelling days. He is not sure whether it is from 1995 or 1996, and he asked Daboo Ratnani. He also shared that the picture was taken in Jaisalmer. Here is the picture:

Through Arjun Rampal’s memories

Arjun Rampal shared yet another set of pictures that dated 30 years before. The pictures were from Rampal’s school celebration, where he can be seen along with his friends and his classmates. There is a collection of pictures and Arjun can be seen in a light grey coat. In the caption of the post, he added:

30 years ago this month, the class of 1990. Kodaikanal International School. All my besties here.

Another post made by Arjun Rampal shows himself along with his mother in a black and white picture. Arjun can be seen as a small child as he sits beside his mother. He has a confused emotion on his face and he looks down at something. His mother can be seen smiling broadly towards the camera. This post was made by Arjun when his son was born in 2019. Sharing the picture, he shared that he wondered whether his son would look like himself.

Arjun Rampal is very close to his mother and that can be seen through his posts on his Instagram. In a cute compilation video, he shared some pictures of his mother and himself as a child that he has framed on the walls of his house. It was posted on Mother’s Day.

Sharing this video, Rampal wrote in the caption of the post that he loves her and that she is his angel. The lovely video also has a picture of his mother along with his two daughters, Mahikaa and Mahira Rampal. Here is the video he shared:

