Anissa Malhotra's Extravagant Procession For Her Wedding With Armaan Jain; Watch Video

Actor Armaan Jain, son of Reema Jain, recently got married to Anissa Malhotra in a high profile wedding in Mumbai. The wedding was a huge event for the Kapoor family, with almost the entire family attending the event to celebrate their relative's marriage. Just a while after the wedding, photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on social media that showed the bride, Anissa Malhotra, entering her marriage hall with style and beauty.

Anissa Malhotra enters her wedding hall in an extravagant procession

Above is the video that was shared online by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. The video showed Anissa Malhotra's extravagant bridal procession as she entered her marriage hall. Anissa donned a gorgeous red lehenga for her wedding, that was embroidered with stunning floral designs. The model also donned some expensive and eye-catching jewellery, making sure to look absolutely beautiful for her wedding ceremony. Behind her, a procession held aloft an elaborate ceremonial canopy decorated with flowers.

After the wedding, Armaan Jain took to his official social media page to share a loving message for his wife, Anissa Malhotra. He shared a cute picture of their wedding ceremony and in the caption, he welcomed Anissa as Mrs Jain. Armaan Jain further talked about how excited he was to start his married life with Anissa Malhotra and thanked his fans for their love and support. Check out Armaan Jain's post below.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was attended by several high profile celebrities from Bollywood. Most of the Kapoor family were present at the wedding, including Kareena Kapoor and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as well as Karisma Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Even the entire Bachchan family attended the event, with Amitabh Bachchan entering Anissa Malhotra's wedding alongside his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Later, Abhishek Bachchan was also spotted with Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya.

