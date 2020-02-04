Armaan Jain's Wedding With Anissa Malhotra Had A Star-studded Guest List; See Pictures

Armaan Jain's wedding with Anissa Malhotra seemed to not only be power-packed but also star-studded. Many celebrities and big names from the Bollywood film industry became a part of the festivities. Armaan Jain is the son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain. Reema Kapoor is the daughter of Raj Kapoor and is the sister of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

Armaan-Anissa wedding guest list

Armaan and Anissa received good wishes and blessings from many people from the Bollywood film industry. The whole Bachchan family became a part of the wedding The legend Amitabh Bachchan along with Jaya Bachchan graced the occasion with their presence. Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aradhya Bachchan were also spotted. Abhishek wore a completely black suit, Aishwarya stunned in a cream sequined lehenga, and Aradhya looked adorable in a bright red lehenga.

The Ambanis were also present at the wedding to bless Armaan and Anissa. The mother and daughter duo Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani arrived at the venue together. Akash Ambani came with wife Shloka Mehta. Anil and Tina Ambani also became a part of the festivities.

While Salman Khan couldn't attend the celebrations, members of the Khan family happily became a part of the Kapoor family's function. Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan were seen with mother Salma Khan. They were accompanied by Alvira Khan Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri.

The young actresses of the Bollywood film industry stunned the occasion in their pastel lehengas. Kiara Advani's bralette lehenga with light pastel colours and Ananya Panday's sequined cream lehenga shone in the paparazzi lights. Tara Sutaria wore a light pink lehenga matched with a beautiful choker.

Anil Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family were also captured in the pictures. Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were spotted. Sanjay Kapoor came with wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya.

The mother and daughter duo Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna stunned the wedding in beautiful sarees. Sonali Bendre also came with husband Goldie Behl. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also came along with wife Rashami Thackeray.

