Armaan Malik Dedicates His New English Song 'Next 2 Me' To Loved Ones Amid Lockdown

After enthralling fans with his debut English song Control a while back, singer Armaan Malik drops another English single, Next 2 me through Arista Records. The track narrates the feeling of missing loved ones especially amid the COVID-19 lockdown scenario and wishing them close to one’s side, in a light-hearted and hopeful manner. The song garnered much appreciation by netizens on social media.

Armaan Malik drops another English track Next 2 me

In a statement released by the crooner on his Youtube channel, the crooner said, "The global lockdown has been tough on all of us, especially for those who are quarantined away from their loved ones. I wanted to capture that feeling of missing someone and wishing that they were next to you. We may have all the devices in the world to keep us connected, but having that person next to you is a different feeling altogether, something that no digital connection can ever compare to. Make this song your own and dedicate it to your loved one."

Armaan treated fans with the song on his Twitter handle while captioning as dedicating the song to someone people are missing amid the lockdown. While uploading the video on his Youtube channel, Armaan wrote about the quote which inspired him to write the song. “Missing someone isn’t about how long it’s been since you’ve seen them or the amount of time since you’ve talked. It’s about that very moment when you’re doing something and wishing they were right there by your side,” he wrote on his YouTube channel.

Dedicate this to someone you miss and tag them! #next2me out now 💜 https://t.co/27gtiIjsOE — next 2 me (@ArmaanMalik22) June 12, 2020



As soon as Armaan shared the song on the micro-blogging site, scores of his fans shared poured in their love for the song in the comment section. One of the users wrote that she wanted to dedicate this song to Armaan. She thanked the crooner for coming up with an amazing song that got her emotional after hearing it. Another user appreciated the song and wrote that his songs are the best thing amid the lockdown. A third user expressed her love for the song and wrote that he nailed the song completely.

I dedicate this to the one, it's none other than you. Thank you for speaking out my feelings! This got me so emotional 💜#Next2MeOutNow — Hildaa. | Next2Me (@AM_hildaa) June 12, 2020

It's just AMazing Armaan. First #Control and now #next2me.

OH MY GOD!! 😭

What's coming now?? ❤

I'm in love with it.

I am loosing my mind. 💜✌ — next 2 me✌||hrishika||💜 (@hrishika_AM) June 12, 2020

Love this so much, you nailed it! — Hildaa. | Next2Me (@AM_hildaa) June 12, 2020

You surprise us every day. I admire you every time a new song comes out. Turkey is love to listen to your songs. In fact, Turkey is not only. The world is listening. You always do your best. You are very talented.I am proud of you. Go on like this. Im with you. Until endlessly❤ — Armaan Amaal Turkey 🇹🇷 (@armaan_amaal) June 12, 2020

Sometime back, the Butta Bomma singer shared a video on his Instagram page where he can be seen singing an extract from the song. While captioning the video, he shared his excitement about releasing the song on June 12. He showed his eagerness and asked fans about moving the time faster so that June 12 comes early as possible.

