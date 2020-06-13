Armaan Malik Shares How Hard It Is To Create Music In Lockdown; Read Here

Armaan Malik recently talked about his new single Control and the creative process behind it. In his interview with a media outlet, the singer explained how hard it was for him to make this song. He also talked a little bit about his new single Next 2 Me and explained the details of his lyrics.

Armaan Malik recently gave an interview with a media agency where he talked about his international music and the creative process behind it. Talking about his single Control, the singer explained what missing someone meant to him.The singer explained that missing someone is not about how long its been since you last saw them but about wishing that they were beside you every minute of the day when you're going about with your daily life. He said that he wanted to capture this sentiment in his music as people would connect to it. He wanted his music to be relatable to everyone.

Hard to find inspiration while quarantined, says Armaan

The singer then talked about his search for inspiration while in self-isolation. The actor explained that it was hard to create new music in the first month of lockdown as he was trying to promote his single Control and then after that, he couldn't come up with anything new. Armaan also talked about his quarantine struggles and more.

He then went on to explain how the song Next 2 Me came to him. The singer said that the inspiration came to him in May when he heard a few beats sent over to him by his producer friend. He wrote a few lines and sung along to the melody and the line - All I want is you next to me, got stuck in the singer's head. He then realised that lockdown was the perfect time to write something like this as people were missing someone. The singer then dedicated himself to the process and got his new song.

Armaan Malik has now two new English songs to his credit - Control and Next 2 Me. Both the songs are loved by his fans and are being very much appreciated. Armaan Malik also tweeted out his status to thank all his fans for their love and support on his new songs.

Your love for next 2 me is so amazing! I love u all so much. Take care guys, night 💜 — next 2 me (@ArmaanMalik22) June 12, 2020

Promo Pic Courtesy: Armaan Malik's Instagram

