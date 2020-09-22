Ashalata Wabgaonkar's 10 Bollywood Movies To Commemorate The Actor

Ashalata Wabgaonkar was a famous actor who was known for her work in Marathi plays and Hindi films. She had done many supporting roles in populaar Hindi films and was a celebrated actor. The actor recently passed away due to COVID-19 and fans have been paying their respects via social media. In honour of the late actor, here are a few of Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Hindi movies that fans can watch to remember the actor.

Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Bollywood movies

1. Police Force: An Inside Story

Police Force: An Inside Story is a 2004 movie which was directed by Dilip Shukla, starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Amrish Puri. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Revathi (Vijay's mother) in the film. The film's music was composed by Anand-Milind. This is one of the latest Ashalata Wabgaonkar's Bollywood movies.

2. Ghayal

Ghayal released in the year 1990 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year. Starring Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Amrish Puri, the movie was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Ashlata played the role of Police Commissioner Ashok Pradhan's wife.

3. Do Ankhen Barah Hath

Do Ankhen Barah Hath came out in 1997 and was a drama film directed by Kirti Kumar. The film starred Govinda, Madhuvanti, Aruna Irani and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the main roles. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played a very minor role in the film.

4. Daava

Daava came out in 1997. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Naseeruddin Shah's character's mom and Akshay Kymar's character's stepmom. Daava was directed by Sunil Agnihotri and starred Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Anand in the main roles.

5. Agni Sakshi

Agni Sakshi is a film that came out in 1996. The film was directed by Partho Ghosh and starred Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala. The film was very successful and also became a cult classic. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played the role of Jackie Shroff's character's mother, Mrs Kapoor..

6. Woh Saat Din

Woh Saat Din came out in 1983 and was directed by Bapu, produced by Boney Kapoor. The film featured Anil Kapoor as Prem, Naseeruddin Shah as Dr Anand and Padmini Kolhapure as Maya. Ashalata played the role of Maya's mother in the film.

7. Sadma

Sadma came out in 1983, starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in pivotal roles. Though the movie failed to make an impact at the box office, it has gained a cult staus over the years for the performance by the lead actors. The movie also featured Ashalata in a small role as Rajeshwari Malhotra.

8. Namak Halal

Namak Halal is another popular film that featured Ashalata Wabgaonkar. The movie's cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Pareveen Babi, Shashi Kapoor and Smita Patil. Ashalata played the role of Parveen Babi's character's mother.

9. Prem Deewane

Prem Deewane is a film directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and produced by Ashok Ghai which came out in 1998. The film starred Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Vivek Mushran and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played a very minor role in the film.

10. Zindagi Ek Juaa

Zindagi Ek Juaa came out in 1992 and starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher. The film was directed by Prakash Mehra. Ashalata Wabgaonkar played a very minor role in the film.

