Ashish Chowdhry To Make A Biopic On The Life Of 'Tiger Man' Billy Arjan Singh

Actor Ashish Chowdhry and Deepa Pardasany have acquired exclusive rights of the book, Honorary Tiger: The Life Of Billy Arjan Singh, that talks about the life of Billy Arjan Singh, the Indian Hunter turned conservationist. The news was shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh via his social media handle.

Ashish Chowdhry and Deepa Pardasany acquire rights to Billy Arjan Singh book

Duff Hart-Davis authored biography Honorary Tiger: The Life Of Billy Arjan Singh will now be adapted into a movie. Actor Ashish Chowdhry and Deepa Pardasany of Hindustan Talkies have acquired the exclusive rights to the book which talks in detail about Billy Arjan Singh aka India’s Tiger Man. The news was shared by Taran Adarsh in a tweet on his Twitter handle.

NEWS... Deepa Pardasany and actor #AshishChowdhry [of Hindustan Talkies] acquire rights to the book #HonoraryTiger: The Life Of Billy Arjan Singh... Biography of #India's renowned #TigerMan and #PadmaBhushan awardee #BillyArjanSingh... Authored by Duff Hart-Davis. pic.twitter.com/5GC2dtN382 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2021

Adarsh shared a picture of Ashish and Deepa along with a picture of the book which features Billy walking with a tiger. He wrote, “NEWS... Deepa Pardasany and actor #AshishChowdhry [of Hindustan Talkies] acquire rights to the book #HonoraryTiger: The Life Of Billy Arjan Singh... Biography of #India's renowned #TigerMan and #PadmaBhushan awardee #BillyArjanSingh... Authored by Duff Hart-Davis”. Followed by this, he further tweeted, “As a part of its forthcoming line-up, Hindustan Talkies begins its cinematic journey with #Billy... More details to be announced soon.”

As a part of its forthcoming line up, Hindustan Talkies begins its cinematic journey with #Billy... More details to be announced soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2021

A couple of days ago, the official handle of Hindustan Talkies took to their Instagram account to share three pictures from their workspace. Incidentally, all the three pictures had the autobiography in the frame hinting that something was in the works. Prior to this, the production house has made the film Marathi Mauli starring Riteish Deshmukh which released on December 14, 2018.

More about Honorary Tiger: The Life Of Billy Arjan Singh

The book has taken a deep dive into the life of Billy Arjan Singh, who was India's renowned Tiger Man and also one of the world's greatest conservationists. Singh was a Tiger hunter until an incident changed his perception and he went on to become one of the famously known and awarded wildlife conservationists. He gave more than 60 years of his life to wildlife conservation and went on to receive the Padma Bhushan for his efforts in the year 2006.

