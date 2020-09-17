Besides Carryminati And Avneet Kaur, List Of Other Rumoured Celebrity Couples

A number of rumours about celebrity couples have managed to spread through the internet. Some popular celebrity couples like Avneet Kaur and Carryminati, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma have sparked dating rumours. All these rumours have been started after a celebrity shared posts on social media that led to fans speculating about their relationships. Read more to know about some popular dating rumours of the industry.

Popular celebrities who are rumoured to be in a relationship

Carryminati and Avneet Kaur

Carryminati and Avneet Kaur have now been linked with each other. This is because of Avaneet Kaur’s recent upload on Instagram. She shared a picture of herself and captioned it with, “Carryminati ke roast jaisi hit hai. Gym daily jaaye billo fit fit fit hai #chocolate” This has made all their fans wonder if the two are in a relationship. Seeing this caption from Kaur is not shocking as Carryminati had managed to break a number of records with his Youtube vs Tik Tok video which was later removed from Youtube. The fans have been expressing their views about the same through their social media handles.

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are next in line for the most talked-about celebrity couple in the list. These two were brought up after Garima shared a post on her Instagram profile. The pictures show the Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma and Garima captioned it with, “these two”. Seeing Himanshu Sharma with Kanika is not shocking after he parted ways with Swara Bhaskar. It was said that Swara and Himanshu decided to part ways as the latter was not ready to tie the knot while Bhaskar was keen on doing so. Bhaskar also spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that to make the relationship work, one needs to say, that he will leave his direction and come with the partner. She even added that if both want to stick to their respective directions then that suggests that it is the time to bid farewell to each other.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular stars of the south Indian film industry. Her last relationship with Rakshith Shetty had ended. But after she shared a small post for her co-star Vijay Deverkonda, the fans started speculating if there is something going between the two. She wrote, “These are the times I love - where it’s the test of genuine love. And it’s this time you realise who truly love and care for you and they- deserve all the love and care in the world and to those who don’t love you.. well - just wish them happiness!” This has caused to spark a number of dating rumours between the two but none have been made official.

These are the times I love - where it’s the test of genuine love.♥ And it’s this time you realise who truly love and care for you and they- deserve all the love and care in the world and to those who don’t love you.. well - just wish them happiness!✨♥ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 19, 2019

