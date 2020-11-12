Asif Basra's Much-acclaimed Films From 'Outsourced' To 'Jab We Met' That Fans Can Watch

Film actor Asif Basra's untimely death on November 12, 2020, has left the entire country in a state of shock. The actor was known for his charming personality and acting skills. Fans of the actor have been sharing several moments from his films, public appearances, and performances. Many celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handle to post pictures and mourn the loss of the actor. Here’s a look at some of the acclaimed movies that the actor was a part of. Take a look.

Outsourced

Helmed by John Jeffcoat, the film Outsourced released in January 2009. The film stars Josh Hamilton, Ayesha Dharker, Asif Basra and Matt Smith in lead roles. The movie was penned by George Wing, John Jeffcoat and bankrolled under the banner of ShadowCatcher Entertainment. The film revolves around an American salesman (Hamilton) of novelty goods who moves to India to train his replacement as his entire department is being outsourced. Asif Basra’s role and acting skills was lauded by fans and viewers.

Kai Po Che

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film Kai Po Che released in February 2013. The film stars Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Asif Basra in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life. The story revolves around three friends growing up in India at the turn of the millennium set out to open a training academy to make the country's next cricket stars. The film garnered ₹830 million (US$12 million) worldwide and went on to become a commercial success.

Jab We Met

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Jab We Met released in October 2007. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tarun Arora and Asif Basra in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision and written by Imtiaz Ali. The film revolves around a lonely rich businessman who finds his life-changing after he meets a spunky, carefree young woman. The film won many awards, including a National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Yeh Ishq Haaye sung by Shreya Ghoshal, which remained a chartbuster for several weeks.

