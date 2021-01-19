Asim Riaz Gets Greeted By Mob Of Fans In Kolkata, Thanks All For Their Unconditional Love

Actor Asim Riaz who recently visited Kolkata to attend an event was mobbed by her fans. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video which is a montage of him in the city of joy where he is seen receiving love and appreciation from the people. Other than this, the actor can be seen surrounded by a huge crowd inside the venue where the event was organized. The actor who was overwhelmed after receiving the love from the people thanked all his fans for their support.

Asim Riaz gets mobbed in Kolkata

He captioned the post and wrote, “Thank you Kolkata for the Love & Support.” The video begins with the actor sitting in the car and his fans covered the car while shouting out his name and asking him out for pictures and selfies. The video also showed him waving at the fans who gathered in large to catch a glimpse of him. According to various media reports, the actor had visited the city on a mission to raise awareness about physical fitness and encourage youngsters to do what brings them peace. He also shared that his fans motivate him and are the reason for whatever he does.

Read: Asim Riaz Shows How He's "hustling"; Fans React To His Latest Post On Instagram

Read: Asim Riaz Posts Shirtless Beach Picture; Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana Leaves Witty Comment

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail the actor and pour in their love. One of the users wrote, "Bhai hai apna ye to." Another user wrote, "Much love from Kolkata." a third user chimed in and wrote, "That's what you have earned Asim â¤ So proud of you." Another wrote, "Now I am just waiting for Asim's live show."

Asim who is quite active on social media is often seen sharing pictures of his chiseled body. Earlier, the actor-model shared can be seen standing in front of a mirror as he poses for an amazing shot which was loved by fans. Asim is known to be quite dedicated to fitness and he often shares shirtless pictures of himself showing off his ripped body. Fans have thus been motivated by his posts and have commented praises to the actor/model. In the recent past as well, fans were all praise Asim as he flaunted his muscles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently released his new single Veham that won several responses from his fans. Sakshi Malika and Asim Riaz featuring music video Veham just made it to Youtube on December 14, 2020. The song has been voiced by Armaan Malik and tells a tale of unrequited love. Malik took to her Instagram to share a small part of the video and shared the news that the video is the most viewed in the last 24 hours.

Read: Asim Riaz Wait At The Airport To Receive His Ladylove Himanshi Khurana; See Clip

Read: Sakshi Malik Claims Her Song With Asim Riaz Is Most Viewed Clip In Last 24 Hours

(Image credit: Asim Riaz/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.