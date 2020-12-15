Sakshi Malik Claims Her Song With Asim Riaz Is Most Viewed Clip In Last 24 Hours

Model Sakshi Malik took to her Instagram feed today on December 15, 2020 to share a snippet from her latest song Veham featuring Asim Riaz. The former claimed that their recently released music video is one of the most viewed videos across the world. Scroll down and take a look at her post.

Sakshi Malik on 'Veham'

Sakshi Malika and Asim Riaz featuring music video Veham just made it to Youtube yesterday on December 14, 2020. The song has been voiced by Armaan Malik and tells a tale of unrequited love. Malik took to her Instagram to share a small part of the video and shared the news that the video is the most viewed in the last 24 hours.

She wrote in her caption, ''Aur kisi ko dil mein basana, Humse kabhi ye hoga nahi . #Veham most viewed video in the past 24 hours worldwide, 12 million+ views. Keep showing your love & support.'' Further on she tagged the team behind the song in the caption. The post has over 222k likes so far and fans are showing constant love in the comments for the song and both Sakshi as well as Asim. Here are some of the comments:

More about 'Veham'

Sakshi had shared the news of her upcoming music video for the first time on December 7, 2020, through her Instagram feed. As she shared the first look of the video, she wrote, ''Presenting to you, the first look of #Veham, a story that says everything about love! Song out on 14th December! Stay tuned!''. The song is sung by Armaan Malik, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s banner T-Series and directed by Ashish Panda. The music is composed by Manan Bharadwaj while Rashmi Virag has written the lyrics.

She shared another poster of the song on December 10, 2020. She wrote a description of the song and said that it will be releasing on December 14. The model added, ''It hurts when you can’t express your feelings for someone. Our new song #Veham is a tale of one such lover who never expressed himself. Song releasing on 14th December, watch this space for more updates!.''

