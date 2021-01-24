Athiya Shetty Reveals How She Handles Comparisons With Contemporaries

Athiya Shetty is the daughter of Suniel Shetty. She made her debut with the Bollywood film Hero that released in 2015. Later, she appeared in other films too. Before the release of Hero, Athiya was seen at an exclusive interview with SpotboyE. In the interview, she revealed how she observes her contemporaries and their talents. She also spoke about her focus in life to reach up to their level. Read ahead to know more.

In the interview, she was asked if she had closely observed the work of her contemporaries such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra. She answered saying that according to her all of them were extremely talented. She continued saying that they had proven themselves as actors, dancers, performers, singers and they were on another level.

On her reply, the interviewer asked if there was pressure on her to match up to them. She replied saying that she had barely got her wings to fly and had just stepped into the industry. She said that she wanted to be accepted at first and wanted to prove a lot and had to work very hard for reaching up to their level. The actor further mentioned that her focus would be to work very hard.

Athiya Shetty's movies -

Hero is a romantic action film directed by Nikkhil Advani. It is the remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name. The film starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles. The story was about the son of a gangster who kidnapped the daughter of the chief of police. They fell in love but the police and the gangster’s men try to catch them. Athiya Shetty played the role of an aspiring dancer, Radha Mathur who fell in love with the kidnapper. Athiya was nominated for the Best Female Debut for this film.

After Hero, she became the brand ambassador for the Indian franchise of Maybelline New York. She also featured in magazine covers such as Cosmopolitan, Verve, Harper's Bazaar and many more. 2 years later, she appeared in the romantic comedy Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. In 2019, she was seen in Debamitra Biswal's comedy-drama Motichoor Chaknachoor. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Hope Solo, where she will be playing the lead role.

