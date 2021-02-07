Athiya Shetty's Cheat Meal Is Relatable, Find Out Which Snack The Actor Is Obsessed With

Athiya Shetty is one of the budding actors of the Hindi film industry. She made her acting debut in Nikkhil Advani’s romantic-action directorial Hero. In one of her previous interviews with Travel + Leisure, the actor shared some of her secrets as to how she stays fits and energised when she is travelling. While doing so, Athiya also revealed an intriguing detail about her favourite cheat meal. Here’s everything that you need to know about Athiya Shetty’s cheat meal.

Athiya Shetty's Chat Meal

During the interaction, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor unveiled how to manages to keep a check on her diet whenever she is travelling. According to Athiya, she never really ‘concentrates too much on her diet’. Instead, the diva tries to adapt to the food which is present around her. Adapting to the surrounding is a way to be in shape taking care of one’s diet, as per Athiya.

Further, in the video released by Travel + Leisure, Athiya spoke about her obsession for French fries. The cheat meal of the actor includes cheese fries, truffle fries and any other variants of French fries with a nice juicy cheeseburger. Fries are Athiya Shetty’s weakness and the diva has often ended up cheating on her diet plan due to her obsession for this delicious snack.

In the interview, Athiya also candidly spoke about her favourite cuisine which is Japanese. The actor stated that whenever she travels outside India, the first thing she does is to visit an authentic Japanese restaurant. While sharing her love for the cuisine, the actor expressed that she would love to visit Tokyo only to eat the food.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the film Motichoor Chaknachoor. She played the role of Anita Awasthi in the movie and shared the screen space with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Debamitra Biswal, the film followed the story of a 36-year old Pushpinder Tyagi meeting a much younger neighbour, who wishes to marry someone settled abroad. Shetty is next committed to appear in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo, where she will be seen playing the titular role.

