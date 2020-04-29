Irrfan Khan's Death: Jurassic World Stars Colin Trevorrow, Ava Duvernay Remember The Actor

The confirmed death of Irrfan Khan has certainly put the whole globe in a state of despair. He was considered as one of the most loved celebrities that the Indian film industry has ever witnessed. His fan base is huge as his work involved films from different film industries from all over the world. A number of celebrities and fans have been sharing posts about Irrfan Khan as a tribute to him. His Jurassic World co-workers, Colin Trevorrow and Ava Duvernay have paid tributes to Irrfan Khan on their respective social media handles.

Also Read | LS Speaker Om Birla 'saddened' By Irrfan Khan's Demise, Says 'will Always Be Remembered'

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To 'Irrfan Khan Saab', Says 'loved Watching Every Film Of His'

Hollywood celebrities mourn Irrfan Khan's death

The Jurassic World stars have taken to their social media to share their thought about the death of Irrfan Khan. Colin Trevorrow tweeted, “Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember ‘the wonderful aspects of our existence’ in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing”. Ava Duvernay also shared a picture on her Twitter handle with, “A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films” as the caption.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

A grateful fan of #IrrfanKhan here. Gone too soon. When he is on screen, you can’t take your eyes off of him. He lives on in his films. pic.twitter.com/aA9RAjsxSl — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 29, 2020

Other than Irrfan Khan’s Jurassic World co-stars, different celebrities from the Hollywood film industry have shared their feelings about his death. Riz Ahmed also shared a small message for his inspiration. He shared a picture of Irrfan Khan and wrote a message for him as the caption. Here is Riz Ahmed's tweet.

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Sachin Tendulkar Showers Praise On Terrific Actor In Emotional Tribute

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Death: Mayank Agarwal Reveals His Favourite Films Of Deceased Actor In Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.