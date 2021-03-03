Tiger Shroff's Marriage Plans Revealed By Papa Jackie Shroff; Find Out Details

On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday, his father Jackie had some revelation to make. Tiger, according to his father Jackie, is currently only focused on his work and not on marriage. Tiger has been linked with his Baaghi 3 co-star Disha Patani several times in the past. Let's find out what exactly did the King Uncle actor had to say.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Reacts To His Picture On Backside Of An Autorickshaw; Check The Post

Jackie Shroff speaks about Tiger's marriage plans

Jackie Shroff said that it makes him happy and fills him with pride when people address him as 'Tiger's father' instead of his nickname 'Bhidu'. On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday, Jackie said in an interview with Hindustan Times that he won't be around because he has a filming schedule. Instead, he will plant a tree in Tiger's name like he usually does for his son's birthday. Further, he added that Tiger might have some plans of his own, maybe a family dinner with his mother and sister.

When asked about his son's marriage plans, the Ram Lakhan actor said Tiger Shroff is "married to his work" right now. Jackie also added that Tiger is focused on his work with a laser-like focus. If Tiger makes any plans for marriage then he will focus on that.

Also Read | Disha Patani To Be 'Ek Villain's' Villain; Tiger Shroff Wishes Her Luck On Instagram

Tiger Shroff's Birthday

Tiger Shroff turns a year older on March 2. The 31-year old actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 that was released in 2020 just before the lockdown was imposed last year. Several members of the film fraternity wished Tiger on his birthday. Jackie Shroff posted an old sepia-tinted photo of him with his son Tiger, to which Tiger's sister Krishna jokingly commented asking why there were no posts on her birthday.

Also Read | Disha Patani Begins Filming 'Ek Villain Returns', Tiger Shroff Wishes Luck

Other than acting in films, the Heropanti actor has also found a liking for singing. In 2020, Tiger released his first song Unbelievable. His second single was Casanova. As for his upcoming projects, Tiger has so far three films under his belt. He is slated to star in Ganapath opposite Kriti Shanon. The first look for the film was released with individual posters of the lead pair. The movie will go on floors soon and is expected to release in 2022. Additionally, he will also be seen in Rambo and Heropanti 2. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on December 3, 2021.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shares A New Dance Video, Fans Call His Moves 'unbelievable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.