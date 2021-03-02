Ayesha Shroff Wishes 'darling Son' Tiger On His 31st Birthday With Endearing Post

Tiger Shroff, the son of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, who made his debut with the movie Heropanti, turns 31 years old today. The Baaghi actor celebrated his 31st birthday with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani according to the recent pictures, while many of his contemporary actors, fans and family members have poured him thousands of wishes on his social media.

Ayesha Shroff wishes Tiger on his birthday

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shared a loving post dedicated to her son on his birthday on Tuesday, March 2. In her post, she shared several throwback pictures from Tiger's childhood. The caption on her post read, "Happppppiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy, May God bless you always my darling son @tigerjackieshroff." Wardha Khan Nadiadwala, the wife of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, was one of the first people to comment on Ayesha's post saying, "caption Bang on."

Tiger Shroff has made his name in the Bollywood industry as an action star. He is known for his power-packed action scenes as well as his dancing moves. Check out what Ayesha Shroff's friends and Tiger Shroff's fans wrote on Ayesha's endearing post. Some fans and followers agreed with Ayesha Shroff's words while others shared their version of birthday wishes for the Baaghi star. Take a look.

Tiger Shroff is known for his work in movies like Heropanti, Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Munna Micheal, Baaghi 2, Student Of The Year 2, War. The actor will next be seen in Vikas Bahl's Ganapath: Part One alongside Kriti Sanon. The shooting is expected to begin by mid-June for a theatrical release in 2022. Tiger is also busy with his upcoming films Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. A while ago, Tiger Shroff made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable. The single released on various streaming platforms in September 2020. The song has so far reached more than 22 million views on YouTube. Post his debut single as a singer, he also released the song Casanova and Casanova Acoustics as well.

