Ayushmann Khurrana's Outfits To Take Cues From For The Next Wedding You Attend

Women have a variety of outfits to choose from but when it comes to men, the options are limited, categorised in formals or informal outfits. Out of the many fashion influencers of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana is one such fashionista, men can take inspiration from. Here are a few pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana, from who you can take inspiration to design an outfit, you can flaunt on the next wedding you attend!

Outfit Inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana for your wedding wardrobe

Formals

Women have options, they can get a bit dressier. Men, on the other hand, have a few options to choose from. When it's an evening affair, be camera-ready in a black tuxedo or an evening jacket. Choose the correct colour that suits your skin tone, you do not want to look overdressed. Look sharp and make a good choice of your shoes. Take a look at these pictures from Ayushmann Khurrana to take inspiration for your outfit.

Ethnic

Ethnic wear for men has different varieties like Kurtas, Nehru Jackets, sherwanis, dhotis and pyjamas. These pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana are perfect to take inspiration for, to design your wedding outfit.

Ayushmann Khurrana has given back to back hits this year with movies like Article 15, Bala and Dreamgirl. The actor is currently shooting for his other two films which will release next year.

