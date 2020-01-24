New 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram And Tinder' Meme Challenge Breaks Internet

A new meme trend started by American singer-songwriter, Dolly Patron has taken the internet by storm. Patron's recent post on Instagram which features four versions, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder has become a new favourite meme amongst netizens. The meme trend soon got several celebrities also involved, including Mindy Kaling, Mark Ruffalo and even Ellen DeGeneres.



The four versions, first LinkedIn is the sombre version which might draw employers attention. The Facebook version is the 'pretence self' so that relatives can't find the pictures. Instagram is the truest one can ever be and on the other hand, Tinder is the one where everyone would want a super like. The meme trend even got famous dogs and The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art also involved.

