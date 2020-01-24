The Debate
New 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram And Tinder' Meme Challenge Breaks Internet

Rest of the World News

A new meme trend started by singer-songwriter, Dolly Patron featuring 4 versions, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Tinder and LinkedIn has become viral.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
LinkedIn

A new meme trend started by American singer-songwriter, Dolly Patron has taken the internet by storm. Patron's recent post on Instagram which features four versions, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder has become a new favourite meme amongst netizens. The meme trend soon got several celebrities also involved, including Mindy Kaling, Mark Ruffalo and even Ellen DeGeneres. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

READ: Demi Lovato Set To Perform At The Grammys 2020; Fans Trend #DemiIsComing Worldwide

'Get you a guy who can do it all!'

The four versions, first LinkedIn is the sombre version which might draw employers attention. The Facebook version is the 'pretence self' so that relatives can't find the pictures. Instagram is the truest one can ever be and on the other hand, Tinder is the one where everyone would want a super like. The meme trend even got famous dogs and The Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art also involved. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

READ: Rajasthan Groom Joins The Trend Of Printing Support For CAA Through Wedding Card

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

READ: Mr Peanut Dies In Super Bowl LIV Commercial, Bojack Horseman Joins #RIPeanut Twitter Trend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴋᴜʙᴏ (@hey.kubo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kyle MacLachlan (@kyle_maclachlan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

READ: #ThereWasNoConceptOf Memes Trend After Saif Ali Khan’s 'no Concept Of India' Statement

READ: After Oreo And Tacos, Cheese Slice Joins Weird Bookmark Trend

