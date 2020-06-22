Ayushmann Makes A 'shooting' Request On 'Andhadhun' Director's Birthday, Later Deletes It

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. The actor recently took the internet by storm with a quirky birthday wish for his Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan. Along with the wish, he also shared a BTS picture from the sets of their film Andhadhun.

In the picture, Ayushmann can be seen wearing a grey shirt and black spectacles. He also completed his look with a well-trimmed beard and well-gelled hair. He can be seen giving a candid pose while playing the piano. Sriram Raghavan, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a blue and white checks shirt, holding a gun in his hand and pointing it towards Ayushmann. Looking at the picture, it seems like they were practising a scene from their film.

Along with the picture, Ayushmann also went on to write a quirky birthday wish for him. He wrote saying, "Happy birthday Sriram sir. So when are we “shooting” next? Ahem". But Ayushmann soon deleted the post. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Video With Father On Father's Day; Celebs Pour In Love

About Andhadhun

The film Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in crucial. The movie is about a singer who is visually impaired and is witnessing a murder as he pretends to be blind. But when the assassin comes to learn he's witnessed the assassination, she causes problems for him and leaves him very blind.

The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and bankrolled under the banner Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film received heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs for its acting skills and storyline.

Also read | 'Drishyam', 'Andhadhun' And Other Bollywood Movies' Confusing Endings Explained

On the work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The has premiered on June 12, 2020 and is being loved by fans and viewers. The film is about two men, a landlord and a tenant, and their quarrels over the smallest issues. The movie is directed by Shoojit Sircar and composed by Juhi Chaturvedi. The actor will soon be teaming up again with director Anubhav Sinha for an upcoming project which is reported to be titled Anek. However, there is no official statement regarding the same.

Also read | 'Andhadhun' And 'Article 15' Left Fans "speechless" Reveals Manish Mundra's Twitter Survey

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises For Director Shoojit Sircar For His Acting Skills

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.