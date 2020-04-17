Ayushmann Khurrana's "caveman Sessions" Get Their Motivation From Bella Ciao; Watch

Staying inside houses has certainly got everyone active on social media since it remains the only way to connect with people. A number of celebrities have also been updating their fans about their personal life with their social media posts. The Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been uploading a number of pictures and videos on his Instagram. He recently shared an Instagram story where he is working out with the now trending Bella Ciao song playing in the background. Read more about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares his "caveman sessions" on Instagram

Ayushamnn Khurrana recently uploaded a video of his workout session on his Instagram. The Shubh Mangal Zada Saavdhaan actor seems to be hung up with the ongoing trend of Money Heist. This is easily seen through his workout session video as the show’s famous song, Bella Ciao is being played in the background. He also captioned his story with, "caveman sessions". It is not surprising to hear Bella Ciao as it has gained massive popularity since it got featured in the Spanish television show, Money Heist. A few days ago, Khurrana even uploaded a video of himself playing the tune on the piano.

Money Heist Season 4

The Spanish television series Money Heist has dominated Netflix India’s trending list since the release of its latest season. Money Heist has successfully attracted a strong viewership base over the globe. Money Heist Season 4 has a perfect balance of action, intrigue, romance, and humour that has got the audience hooked to their screens. The season has a total of 8 episodes that take the viewers through the intriguing journey of the masked robbers.

