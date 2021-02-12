Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His 'trademark Ayushmann Act' Was Imitating Raj Kapoor; See Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to Instagram stories to share his childhood memories. He shared a glimpse of one of his childhood performances at birthday parties. His post reveals that he would turn into the legendary showman Raj Kapoor and imitate his acts during his performances. Read ahead to know more about Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

On Instagram, Ayushmann posted a throwback picture of himself as a kid where he was seen wearing a white and red shirt and black pants. He also wore a red cap. He was seen holding a stick in his hand as he imitated Raj Kapoor’s famous song Mera Joota Hai Japani from the film Shree 420 (1955). The song was very popular and also gained international fame. Ayushmann’s story revealed that this was the "trademark Ayushmann act." He also wrote that this used to be his go-to performance during his "kidhood" at almost all birthday parties.

Ayushmann Khurrana's photos

Apart from this, he also shared a still of his evening jog at the Kaziranga Western Range. The picture was clicked from behind in which he can be seen sporting a black tee and grey tracks. He was seen enjoying his jog at sunset in 19 degrees. In the other picture, he turned behind and showed his face. He added a sunglasses gif to his eyes and captioned his post by writing, “Palat”.

Later, he also shared a night selfie from the Kaziranga western range. In the picture, he can be seen looking away from the camera. Seems like it was too cold there as he wore a thick black jacket. He captioned his post saying, “such a cold mess.”

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently filming for his upcoming film Anek. A few days ago, he announced the same on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture with the director Anubhav Sinha where they can be seen posing in the middle of the jungle. He was seen holding the film’s clapboard in his hand and also shared his look from the film. He revealed his character’s name as Joshua. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar.”

