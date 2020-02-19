The Debate
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Song 'Ooh La La' Makes Fans Go "bombastic, Very Fantastic"

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan recently released its latest song. Read on to know how did the fans like it.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an upcoming movie that would be starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the lead pair. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the audience. The filmmakers recently dropped the latest song from the movie, Oohh La La and it took social media by a storm. Fans have been reacting to it ever since. Here are some of the fan reactions to check out.

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Lock Lips In 'Gabru' Song; Fans React

Fans reactions to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan latest song

 

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Confesses to Being Borderline Homophobic Pre-SMZS

Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Considers 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' A Giant Leap For Indian Cinema

Read | Ayushmann And Jitendra Reveal How Many Retakes Were Involved For Their Kiss Scene

Image Credits: Youtube screengrab

 

 

Published:
