'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Song 'Ooh La La' Makes Fans Go "bombastic, Very Fantastic"

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an upcoming movie that would be starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as the lead pair. The trailer of the film had received a positive response from the audience. The filmmakers recently dropped the latest song from the movie, Oohh La La and it took social media by a storm. Fans have been reacting to it ever since. Here are some of the fan reactions to check out.
Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Lock Lips In 'Gabru' Song; Fans React
#OohLaLa is out now & it’s time to shake a leg!https://t.co/HvjZqEqV7G#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥#SidK @smzsofficial @ayushmannk @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @SunitaRajwar @maanvigagroo @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh @iAmNehaKakkar pic.twitter.com/N0BrIyHTTG— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) February 19, 2020
Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Confesses to Being Borderline Homophobic Pre-SMZS
.@ayushmannk #OohLaLa This is bombastic !!!! very Fantastic. This song is for every shaadi ka season,& ab sare kahende #OohLaLa😍🥰💃🕺👯♂️listen to the song you will know why it is OohLaLa https://t.co/7SFjZUvEkx #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥ #AyushmannKhurrana #neenagupta pic.twitter.com/KYucpoZc21— filmykeema (@filmykeema) February 19, 2020
We are already loving the song Nehu♥️. You three are unmatchable when you come together 🙌🏼🔥. #OohLaLa is so much fun to listen would love to enjoy on this song 💃🏻🥳 @iAmNehaKakkar @TonyKakkar @SonuKakkar @tanishkbagchi @tseries #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #SonuKakkar pic.twitter.com/v2XGjawmpy— NeHeart navnoor (@navnoor_brar) February 19, 2020
Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Considers 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' A Giant Leap For Indian Cinema
This beat needs to be put on repeat! #OohLaLa out now!https://t.co/wPxL9ShCsk#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @Smzsofficial @cypplOfficial @TSeries— Gajraj Zyada Rao (@raogajraj) February 19, 2020
The only three magical words that you need to know! #OohLaLa out now!https://t.co/YUkXyTvdtV#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥@smzsofficial @ayushmannk @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @Farjigulzar @iammanurishi @SunitaRajwar @maanvigagroo @Panawasthy_31 #NeerajSingh @iAmNehaKakkar— TSeries (@TSeries) February 19, 2020
Get ready to say the three magical words, today! Stay tuned!#OohLaLa #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan 👬 ♥@smzsofficial @ayushmannk @raogajraj @Neenagupta001 @iAmNehaKakkar @SonuKakkar @TonyKakkar @tanishkbagchi @fsobombay @HiteshKewalya @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/j9NUn9CVCp— Tiger sharff & Guru Randhawa (@TeacknicalR) February 19, 2020
Read | Ayushmann And Jitendra Reveal How Many Retakes Were Involved For Their Kiss Scene
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.