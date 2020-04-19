Here Are Some Of The Best Songs Of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Nautanki Saala!'; Check It Out

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved a niche in the Bollywood film industry and is widely known for his unconventional choice of films. The unconventional and realistic roles that he has chosen has not only won the hearts of his fans but also received widespread acclaim from critics. Nautanki Saala! remains one of his best films that is loved equally by critics and the audience.

The movie is directed by Rohan Sippy and features Ayushmann Khurrana and Pooja Salvi in the lead roles. Apart from the unique storyline, the movie is also known for its songs. With all that said, here are some of the best songs from the movie:

Ayushmaan Khurrana's best songs from Nautanki Saala!

Mera Mann Kehne Laga

Falak Shabir has penned down the lyrics, composed the song and even sung this melodious track. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Ram Parma expressing his true feelings for Pooja Salvi's character, Nandini Patel. It is one of the superhit songs of Ayushmann Khurrana as it has bagged more than 25 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana Says It's Unethical To Compete With Brother Ayushmann Khurrana

Saadi Galli Aaja

This is yet another popular song of Ayushmann Khurrana that has a whopping 34 million views on YouTube. The superhit song is sung by Khurrana himself and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics are penned by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rochak Kohli and Gurpreet Saini. The heartwarming music video is directed by Rohan Sippy. Check out the music video:

ALSO READ | 'I Want To Be The Professor', Says Ayushmann Khurrana; Plays Bella Ciao From 'Money Heist'

Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is one of the party numbers from the film, that is sung by Saba Azad, Geet Sagar, Bruno Carvalo, and Santosh Sawant. While the song is sung in the melodious voice of Saba Azad, the music is composed by the legendary Anand Milind. It is considered by fans to be one of the catchiest songs from the film.

ALSO READ | 'People Would Think Twice Before Going To Theatres', Says Ayushmann Khurrana Post COVID-19

ALSO READ | Nushrat Bharucha Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana Encouraged Her To Post Poems Online

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.