Ayushmann Khurrana's Hilarious Must-watch Scenes From His Debut Flick 'Vicky Donor'

Ayushmann Khurrana debuted in Bollywood with his film Vicky Donor. Even the first film by Ayushmann was a risky venture as the theme of the movie wasn't something that the Hindi film industry had ever tried before. He played the role of Vicky Arora in the film who ended up donating his sperm and earning his income. Check out these must-watch scenes from the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana's movies: Hilarious scenes from Vicky Donor

Where Vicky says "Main bhi to kid hi hoon"

This is the scene where Vicky takes away Ashima for a ride and starts flirting with her. Take a look at the smooth Vicky Arora swaying Ashima with his charm by saying things like "Main bhi to kid hi hoon" when she asks whether he likes kids.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Annu Kapoor's hilarious conversation

Vicky Arora and the doctor, essayed by Annu Kapoor have this conversation where the doctor is trying to convince Vicky to donate sperm as a service to the infertile parents who are unable to have kids. But their serious conversation is just too hilarious to keep calm. Take a look at this scene released by the production company Eros Now.

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann's first date conversation in the film

Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana have their first date after Ayushmann asks her very subtly at the bank. Take a look at the friendly banter between the two leads of the film.

Annu Kapoor convincing Ayushmann that he is from the Aryan race

From Ayushmann saying that he is indirectly becoming a father by donating sperm to Annu Kapoor convincing him that he is doing a good deed as he is from the Aryan race, all the dialogues are simply a must watch from Ayushmann's debut movie that the audience loves immensely.

