Ayushmann Khurrana Clears Air About Which Male Co-star He Would Kiss At Promo Event

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan along with Jitendra Kumar. The two leads are playing gay characters in the movie. The actors are busy promoting the film and in an interview, Ayushmann revealed that he would choose Ranveer Singh to have a gay encounter. Read to know more.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Starrer 'Gully Boy's' Awards Declared 'Paid' On Wikipedia By A User

Ayushmann agrees to romance Ranveer?

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently promoting his soon-to-release film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In an interview with a daily, the actor was asked about who would he have a gay encounter with at gunpoint. Answering the question, he stated that he does not know. He later said that it could be Ranveer Singh as he went on his shoot earlier and sat on his lap.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Vs Vicky Kaushal; SMZS To Clash With Bhoot: The Haunted Ship On Feb 21

Ayushmann Khurrana was also asked about his most nervous kiss onscreen, apart from Jitendra, who he is seen kissing in the trailer of the movie. He said that it would be with Yami Gautam. It was his first film and his first kiss onscreen and that he did not know what was happening. Ayushmann's further revealed that he started watching adult films when he was 15-years-old.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh To Play The Titular Role Of Mr India In Ali Abbas' Next Film?

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic social comedy-drama film. Besides, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar it also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Maanvi Gagroo, with others. The story of the film focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Lock Lips In 'Gabru' Song; Fans React

The trailer of the film earned positive responses from the audiences for its bold and fun content. The songs from the movie have also received good responses from people and have generated great buzz. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. The movie will be clashing with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.