Sonam Kapoor Reveals One App She Cannot Live Without, And It's Not Twitter Or Instagram

Sonam Kapoor became the first Indian celebrity to have a mobile app in her own name. While one may have heard about Hollywood celebs following the same trend as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian, Sonam was the first one to do it in Bollywood. The app is all about Sonam's fashion, fitness, nutrition, and people can even buy the same items online. In a fun throwback interview, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed what is on her phone.

What is in Sonam Kapoor's phone?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she had over 41000 photos on her phone at that time. It was revealed that she often hears music on her phone and loves old classics like Mona from Rolling Stones. When asked what she last searched on her phone, she revealed that she was actually searching for Chanel's latest collection at that time.

She also revealed that she usually doesn't need alarms as she is a morning person. Sonam Kapoor was asked about the one app she couldn't live without and she said that she needs her Mail app, as she gets a lot of important stuff on her Mail app. She also sneakily replied that she is not obsessed with social media and can completely live without it if needed.

Image courtesy: Filmfare YouTube

Sonam Kapoor's movies

Sonam Kapoor sparked rumours about portraying a role in a new project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Sujoy Ghosh directroial is titled Blind; after giving hard-hitting movies like Kahaani and Badla, Sujoy Ghosh's fans are awaiting his next film. Sujoy Ghosh is currently busy with his upcoming film Bob Biswas featuring Abhishek Bachchan. Bob Biswas is a spin-off of the 2012 film Kahaani.

