Ayushmann Khurrana's Movies Streaming On Hotstar You Can Catch This Weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the internet cannot keep calm about the upcoming romantic comedy film. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The critics and the audience are showering love on the lead actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, for their performance.

The Meri Pyari Bindu actor has always surprised the audience with his quirky script choices. Within a few years of his debut, the Bala actor has become one of the promising artists in Bollywood. His films have earned recognition at international levels as well. Here are a few of his films, which are available on the worldwide OTT platform oh Hotstar.

Ayushmann Khurrana's films on Hotstar

Nautanki Saala

After marking a rocking debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana's second film Nautanki Saala failed to impress the audience. The 2013 release also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur and Pooja Salvi in the lead. The story of the film revolves around a young man, who tries to help his friend with his relationship problems. The story takes a turn when he himself falls for the same girl.

Hawaizaada

Hawaizaada, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Mithun Chakraborty and Kanishka Singh Deo, released in 2015. The Vibhu Puri directorial went unnoticed at the Box Office. The film is based on the life on an Indian scientist Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, who is credited to have constructed India's first unmanned plane. The film narrates the hardships that he went through on the journey to discovery. The film was a debacle at the Box Office for the weak screenplay.

Badhaai Ho

The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. Reportedly, the film is the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2018. Ayushmann plays the character of a 25-year-old guy named Nakul Kaushik. Despite being a rom-com movie, the Amit Sharma directorial deals with the story of a middle-aged pregnancy. The film has bagged 8 ratings on IMDb.

