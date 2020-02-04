Union Budget
Ayushmann Khurrana's Photos Are Proof That He Rocks Casual Looks With Ease

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana is a versatile actor who is also inclined towards fashion & likes to stay up to date. Take look at him sporting casuals with confidence

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest and most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is also a really active fashion enthusiast and style icon. The actor gives major fashion goals every time he shares a photo on social media or is spotted in town. Let us take a look at some of these super cool looks of the Article 15 actor here:

Take cues from Ayushmann Khurrana for days you just want to step out casually:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Ayushmann Khurrana can sport the casual look with jackets, T-shirts, and jeans with perfection. The orange shoes in the top image and the neon green jacket in the third picture above totally stole the show. 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Ayushmann Khurrana's all-white look will definitely make heads turn. The next photo with the black & blue striped jacket with a black t-shirt and black jeans complement each other perfectly. The actor paired the outfit with black shoes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

What next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his upcoming release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Jitendra Tripathi. The trailer of the movie has received immense love and affection from the fans. This romantic drama comedy is being directed by Hitesh Kewalya and supposed to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

