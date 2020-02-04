Ayushmann Khurrana's Photos Are Proof That He Rocks Casual Looks With Ease

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest and most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is also a really active fashion enthusiast and style icon. The actor gives major fashion goals every time he shares a photo on social media or is spotted in town. Let us take a look at some of these super cool looks of the Article 15 actor here:

Take cues from Ayushmann Khurrana for days you just want to step out casually:

Ayushmann Khurrana can sport the casual look with jackets, T-shirts, and jeans with perfection. The orange shoes in the top image and the neon green jacket in the third picture above totally stole the show.



Ayushmann Khurrana's all-white look will definitely make heads turn. The next photo with the black & blue striped jacket with a black t-shirt and black jeans complement each other perfectly. The actor paired the outfit with black shoes.

What next for Ayushmann Khurrana?

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his upcoming release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Jitendra Tripathi. The trailer of the movie has received immense love and affection from the fans. This romantic drama comedy is being directed by Hitesh Kewalya and supposed to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

