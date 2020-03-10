Ayushmann Khurrana's Poems That Won The Star A Loyal Fan Base

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hit the silver screens on February 21. The comedy-drama follows the journey of romance between two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The movie exhibits the hurdles that the gay couple goes through in a homophobic society.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan conveys a significant message on homosexuality with a healthy dose of laughter. Apart from being a notable actor in Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a renowned writer. Have a look at Ayushmann's poetic side.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Poems

Paaon zameen par rakhe mere, rooh kabhi na maghroor thi; Parvaaz aisi dee mujhe, jo mere takhayyul se bhi duur thi.

Safed se ik chaand pe shayam shwet se kuch daag hain Ansuni Meri awaaz thi, kuch alag hee mera raag hai Khud ki khoj mein juta raha, yeh ajeeb hee firaaq hai Gir gir ke seekha hoon main Kya naseeb hai, kya bhaag hai.

ALSO READ | 'Great!': Donald Trump reacts to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film championing gay rights

Roshni se pehle andhere mein bhi aankhen khuli rakhna. Par meri toh bandh hain roshni ki chakachaundh se.

ALSO READ | From reel to real, exploring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam's camaraderie

अज्ञात से सवाल का अज्ञात सा जवाब है अज्ञात सी मेरी नींद में अज्ञात सा इक ख़्वाब है अज्ञात से महासागर में अज्ञात सा ही आब है मेरी हैसियत कुछ भी नहीं कोई अज्ञात ही लाजवाब है। -आयुष्मान

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana part of Anubhav Sinha's next post 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

A woman may get attracted to your body or the man that you are. But she falls in love with the child in you.



—————————————



Kabhi meri adaa pe hui tawajjah, kabhi lagi usey mere jism ki latt,



Aur jab hui toh hui usey mere bachpane se mohabbat.



-Ayushmann pic.twitter.com/yOwtMT76ph — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 22, 2019

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana regrets rejecting THIS Rajkummar Rao movie

Promo Image Source - Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.