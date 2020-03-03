'We Had An Alternative Ready': 'Baaghi 3's' Director Ahmed Khan On Censor Board's Take

Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6, 2020, and the cast, the crew, and the fans are highly anticipating its release. The film was recently seen in trouble as the Censor Board had clamped down on a scene from the film.

Ahmed Khan on censor board’s reaction to the film

According to reports, Director Ahmed Khan was seen talking about the Censor Board’s reaction to a dialogue from the Baaghi 3. Khan, in an interview to a leading entertainment portal, revealed that they knew they were going too far with dialogue by Shraddha Kapoor.

It was there in the trailer but was cut off from the film. But the filmmakers had an alternative ready for this scene, and they were glad to use it instead of Shraddha Kapoor’s original dialogue.

Khan went on to state that apart from this one scene, every other dialogue and scene in Baaghi 3 has been left intact by the Censor Board. He expressed his gratitude towards God and said that Baaghi 3’s patriotic flavour will be well received by the audience. The month of March will bring two patriotic films with it, Sooryavanshi and Baaghi 3, and Khan hopes that both of these films will be blockbusters. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of these films.

The wait is over Baaghians! Book your seats & get ready to witness the action-packed drama in cinemas, this Friday. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi3 advance bookings are open now. Book your tickets! https://t.co/Qzf11piFDUhttps://t.co/nd731Y913I pic.twitter.com/MCUt1zGjMB — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 1, 2020

