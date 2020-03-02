Archana Puran Singh Reveals The Highest-paid Cast Member Of Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'

One of the most anticipated Bollywood films Baaghi 3 is around the corner and fans of the action genre can't wait to see Tiger Shroff on the silver screen. The team of Baaghi 3 is stealing the hearts of the audience and fans with their fun banter during the promotional events. Recently, when the team of Baaghi 3, including the star cast along with the director, reached The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran Singh in BTS video exposed the actor Riteish Deshmukh and director Ahmed Khan's 'setting'.

READ | Riteish Deshmukh Shares A 'Baaghi 3' BTS Video Featuring Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff

Archana Puran Singh shot a video on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. She greeted and wished the Baaghi 3 team and praised the trailer of the film. As the video progressed, she asked the director about the time they invested to shoot the film, to which Ahmed Khan replied 777 days.

Later, she confirmed the same with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. But Riteish Deshmukh revealed that he only worked for 35 days. Later, the Housefull actor added that he made the most money among everyone as he charged the fee according to the per-day payment system.

READ | Tiger Shroff Celebrates His 30th Birthday, Disha Patani & Others Pour In Heartfelt Wishes

Later, the director of Baaghi 3 also nodded and played along in the fun banter. He said that with the mutual understanding they shot the film and he took out the best from Riteish on the sets. Later, Archana Puran Singh bid a bye to the viewers of her video after taking them on a small tour from the sets to her vanity van.

READ | Tiger Shroff Shares An Unseen Video From 'Baaghi 3' As He Celebrates His Birthday; Watch

Watch the video below:

READ | 'Baaghi 3' Trio Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani In 'some Confusion' At Airport

Details of the film

The Ahmed Khan Directorial is slated to release on March 6, 2020. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios. The story of the film will revolve around a man, who goes against all the odds to save his brother. The trailer of the film has garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.