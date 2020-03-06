'Baaghi 3': Internet Left Mind-boggled, Tweet Reviews Using Rib-tickling GIFs & Memes

After much anticipation, Baaghi 3 has finally hit the ticketing counters. The film marks the third installment of the blockbuster franchise and alongside Shroff also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. As soon as the trailer of Baaghi 3 was released by the makers, it started trending on social media. Not just that, but the songs too from the movie have been loved by the masses, especially the remake of the iconic song Dus Bahane from the movie Dus.

However, from the reviews that have surfaced on the internet seems like audiences and viewers aren't quite impressed with the film. Several of them took to social media to describe the high-octane action film with GIFs and memes. Take a look below-

Viewers left mind-boggled after watching Baaghi 3

QUICK REVIEW: #Baaghi3

- Worst Direction. No story. Film is full of over acting. Action sequences are good but mindless. The only saving grace in the film is @Riteishd. @iTIGERSHROFF & @ShraddhaKapoor are OK. Film has some funny bits too.

One time watch.

2 STARS (⭐️⭐️) — Jagat Joon (@JagatJoon) March 6, 2020

Yup! I'm definitely NOT ready to to see this tommorow whilst watching #Baaghi3 😢#TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/hVYYYBHbVJ — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) March 4, 2020

Baaghi 3 is getting disaster reviews

My father owns a theatre in vizag

Public response is very bad — KrishnaManohar (@SwayamSevak360) March 6, 2020

Interval ! #Baaghi3 falters in linear equation of storytelling. I can blame the director for the execution mistakes thoroughly. Action level is up from the previous films but content is down heavily. If 2nd half doesn't take it anywhere then this will end up as a Crap. pic.twitter.com/nXbnIrCUnm — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 6, 2020

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 has garnered good opening numbers. As per Box Office Reports, the film has managed to register an advance booking of Rs 5.50 crores.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the third installment of Tiger Shroff's action franchise Baaghi became the most viewed Bollywood trailer in a day as it crossed 59 million views in just 24 hours of its release. The trailer featuring the lead duo Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was released across India earlier on Thursday.

The three-minute-forty-one second trailer shows Ronnie (Tiger) crossing boundaries to fight evil elements for his brother Vikram, essayed by Ritesh Deshmukh who is a cop. Watch the trailer below-

