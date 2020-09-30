Babil Khan Picks Irrfan Khan's 'The Lunchbox' Scenes To Post Its Popular Dialogues

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan recently took to Instagram to share a few scenes from his father’s movie The Lunchbox. He also wrote some excerpts as he shared the scenes from the movie. In the first picture, he captured Irrfan Khan in one of the movie scenes of The Lunchbox and wrote, “There are too many people and everyone wants what the other has”.

Babil Khan also recorded a movie sequence from The Lunchbox where Irrfan Khan is seen staring at a family who is having dinner together and a little girl closes the windowpane as the family spots Khan staring at them. Taking the context of the scene, Babil Khan wrote, “Haters looking through their windows on their phone and judging characters like”. Irrfan Khan’s son also shared a dialogue from his father’s movie.

He wrote, “I found old cassette tapes that my wife used to watch. I went through them show by show, episode by episode, and finally after staying up all night, I realised what I was looking for. Every Sunday when she watched the shows, I was outside repairing my bicycles and I would glance at the window every now and then for second, and I would see her reflection on the TV screen, laughing at the same jokes over and over. Each time as if she was sharing it for the very first time. I wish I had kept on looking back – The Lunchbox”.

Babil Khan also shared another dialogue with Irrfan Khan on his TV screen. He shared the movie sequence when he travels by train and thinks, “sometimes the wrong train will get you to the right station”.The Lunchbox featured Irrfan Khan in the role of Saajan Fernandez. Take a look at Babil Khan’s Instagram stories.

About The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox had created quite a stir when it released and even now, it is considered one of the best movies of actor Irrfan Khan. The movie is directed by Ritesh Batra and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Arun Rangachari. It is a story about a regular housewife, Ila, who forms an irregular friendship with a stranger after her husband's tiffin gets exchanged by mistake by the dabbawalas.

They talk through exchanging notes through the tiffin box. However, their friendship slowly takes the turn of romance while Ila finds out her husband has been cheating on her. Illa and Saajan decide to meet. Nimrat Kaur made her debut in the movie with the role of Ila. The cast also included Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nakul Vaid in important roles.

