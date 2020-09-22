Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Addresses People Who Claim To Know the Late Actor

On September 21, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures of the former while addressing the people who claim to know his late father. In the lengthy post, Babil also asserted that the hate coming from others has given him "a sense of liberation". Babil also admitted that he has lost respect for the people who claim to know the late actor. Scroll down to take a look at Babil Khan's latest Instagram post.

Irrfan Khan's son Babil's post

The caption of Babil Khan's slideshow read, "U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you” , Boi shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done."

READ | Babil Khan Shows Pics Of What Irrfan Khan Wrote On His Walls When He Left For London

READ | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Backs Director Anurag Kashyap Versus Payal Ghosh; Pens Message

Within a few hours, the post received more than 3k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform from Babil's 75.3k followers; and is still counting. Many of his followers remembered Irrfan Khan and his contribution to the film industry. A user wrote, "have grown up watching him, right from Chandrakant to Angrezi Medium, he has created art in the most humble manner" while another asserted, "Your father would have been very proud of you". Meanwhile, a section of Instagram users praised Babil for his words. A follower wrote, "You're wonderful Babil. Ignore hates. We will never stop loving Irrfan".

READ | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Says 'Skip The Year For Me Please'; Fans Concur The Sentiment

READ | Babil Khan Fascinated By The Idea Of 'off-license'; Posts Pictures From A Supermarket

A peek into Babil Khan's Instagram

Talking about the media feed of Babil's Instagram, it has numerous candid pictures of him with his friends. Interestingly, his feed also has a couple of posts dedicated to his late father. In one of the recent posts, he shared a throwback picture, featuring Irrfan Khan along with a few of his friends. Captioning the picture, he wrote, "Reminiscing, Baba and homies." Take a look below.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.