Babil Khan Posts Hilarious Video About How Puberty Can Change One's Mind And Ability

Babil Khan, son of late Irrfan Khan and aspiring filmmaker, posted a hilarious video of himself on Instagram on February 11, 2021. In the clip, Khan starts off as though he is ready to perform but stops shaking his head. His caption told the reason for his stopping midway. He wrote, “When you start recording and remember your voice did that puberty thing in the last take while you were in your feels.”

Babil Khan gets candid for fans

In the video, that is no sound, the 23-year-old can be seen looking intensely into the camera as he is about to perform. That quickly changes as he comes to, what looks like an unpleasant conclusion. His expressions change from confident to unsure to amused. He looks down, shakes his head, smiles sweetly and ends the video playing a note. What the youngster calls the “puberty thing” might be a crack in the voice when carrying high notes or expressing intense emotions.

Babil Khan seems to be hiding his discomfort behind his smile. He is seen looking like he is about to rap out a tune wearing a grey hoodie with the hood on. It looks like he has a white tee with red accents on the inside. His hoodie is zipped up to his neck. Since the video was posted at around 7 in the morning, most of the comments were of fans wishing him a good morning and a pleasant day. Others commented on his beautiful smile and that he should smile more often.

In another of Babil Khan’s video, his melodious vocals can be heard. There is no accompanying video to the audio and all that can be seen is a blank black screen. The budding filmmaker has captioned the video as “One take cause I was like I can do this better but what..am I gonna keep doing this?” which would allude that he posted the recording right after he recorded it without any editing. When one of his followers asked him the name of the song he was singing, he said that whenever he sang a song by someone else, he always credited it which means that an original by the youngster himself had been posted on Babil Khan’s Instagram.

