Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi's ‘Badhaai Do’ To Explore Marriage Between Gay Man & Lesbian Woman?

The success of Badhaai Ho will now be followed by a sequel titled Badhaai Do, which will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The two will also be seen playing characters that they have never portrayed before. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming flick that goes on floors in early 2021.

Junglee Pictures announce Badhaai Do

After Ayushmann Khurana starrer Badhaai Ho was widely loved, the makers have now announced Badhaai Do which will feature Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Rao plays a Delhi-based cop and is the only cop in the mahila thana while Pednekar will be seen playing the character of a school PT teacher. This is the first time the two are working together in a movie

As per reports by Bollywood Hungama, the movie will revolve around a gay man, played by Rao, and a lesbian, played by Bhumi stuck, in a lavender marriage. The term that was used in the 1930s however stays relevant, wherein two people get into a marriage of convenience in order to quash rumours or suspicions about either one or both being homosexual or bisexual. Following suit of the first film, this one also throws light on the pressure that the family put on a gay man and a lesbian woman and force them into a marriage.

As it is a controversial topic, the makers are expected to execute it with a sensitive approach with added humour similar to the first one. The movie will be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and the shooting will begin in January 2021. The project was initially announced by both the actors on their Twitter handles on October 18, 2020, in rather quirky tweets.

Rajkummar Rao’s Tweet

Rao wrote in his tweet, “Toh date pakki!? Haath milao @bhumipednekar (sanitiser laga ke ⚠️), 2021 ki shuruat badhaiyon ke sath. #BadhaaiDo ☺️🎥✌🏼 @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary”, as he shared a picture of the two shaking hands.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Tweet

Bhumi shared the same picture on the micro-blogging site and wrote, ''Aye @RajkummarRao time to say #BadhaaiDo, milte hain set pe, January 2021. Bring it on 🎥✌🏼☺️ @JungleePictures #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary”.

