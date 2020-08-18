Bajirao I Birth Anniversary: Know How Ranveer Singh Prepared To Be A Maratha Warrior

August 18 is considered as the birth anniversary of the general and a statesman of the Maratha Empire, Bajrao I. On Bajirao's 300th birth anniversary, here is a look at how Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh prepared for the gritty character. The film Bajirao Mastani, which released in 2015, chronicled the personal life of Peshwa Bajrao.

Ranveer Singh's preparation for Peshwa Bajrao I

During the promotions of Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer Singh talked about his preparation of the character in an interview with Talking Cinema. Singh stated that he had three weeks for the preparation of his character. Ranveer further added that he trained for eight hours every day to get numerous aspects of his character right, which included two hours of physical training, four hours of horse riding lessons and two hours of speech and accent training. He also revealed that to understand his character in depth, he locked himself in a hotel room for a week. Ranveer also opted for the bald look for his character.

Elaborating his take on investing more than a year for the project, in an old interview with PTI, Ranveer asserted, "At a critical stage of my career, giving more than one year to a project, not doing anything else, shaving my head... The time this project took, in that much time you can do three films. It's a big gamble... It's a risk but somewhere I knew the pay would be worth it".

During the shoot of Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer suffered an injury while shooting a horse-riding sequence, which apparently led to a ligament tear in his shoulder. Though immediate first aid was administered and the shoot completed, he was later taken to hospital. Not only this but after resuming his shoot, it was reported that Ranveer once collapsed on the sets of the period-drama film.

Reportedly, during the shoot of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, the 35-year-old actor used to take rest between the shots by lying on his back with eyes shut. It is said that Ranveer used to observe savasana while listening to the music which matched the mood of his character on the set. Reportedly, this technique helped him to conserve his energy and use it when the camera rolled.

During the launch of Bajirao Mastani's aarti song Gajanan in Pune, at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Ranveer said that it was not easy for him to do a period character and transport himself mentally to that time. He further added that no other film demanded this much effort from him. He concluded saying that through this film he got an opportunity to do much for his craft.

