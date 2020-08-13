Ranveer Singh Drops First Single 'Wannabe Rapper' From Album 'Rok Nahi Paayega'; Watch

On Thursday, August 12, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's independent music label 'IncInk' dropped the first single, Wannabe Rapper, by Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheetah. The rap lyrics narrates the journey of an aspiring rapper from its childhood. The three-minute-eighteen-second long rap-song also features Delraaz Bunshah along with Super Dancer Chapter 3 fame Tejas Verma.

SlowCheetah's first single from new album Rok Nahi Paayega

The description of the song read, "The journey is what makes an artist and SlowCheeta put him in a song to commemorate how it began. The video captures Cheeta and other artists in their journey." Scroll down to watch the video.

Wannabe Rapper song details

Wannabe Rapper is the first single from the upcoming album, titled Rok Nahi Paayega, of Ranveer Singh's music label. On August 12, Ranveer shared the details of the album and stated that Rok Nahi Paayega will feature three songs, titled Chal Chal Mere Saath, Shwapon, and Wannabe Rapper.

The album is jointly produced by Mixla Beats, Mr.Doss, and Ashish Alagh. At the same time, the songs are mastered by Shikhar Manchanda and The Beast India Company. In the caption of his post, Ranveer also mentioned the names of artists like Mihir Sud and Avian D’Souza, who put forward the concept and created the art piece.

Ranveer Singh's music label's songs

A couple of days back, Ranveer Singh had dropped a track, Mehfil-E-HipHop to introduce a new hip-hop artist, named Devil The Rhymer. Devil The Rhymer, whose real name is Abhay Prasad, is the fourth artist the record label has introduced. Earlier, there were artists like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire, and SlowCheeta working with Ranveer’s label.

What’s next for Ranveer Singh?

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actor will be next seen portraying the role of renowned Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film titled ’83. The upcomer is a sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan. It will also feature Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Adinath Kothare, Saqib Saleem, Dhairya Karwa, Sahil Khattar, Dinker Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu, and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

The plot of the sports-drama flick will narrate the cricketer’s journey of life as well as about his journey to becoming the captain of the Indian national cricket team and winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala. Earlier, the film was slated to release in April but due to the global pandemic, the makers pushed it. The official announcement about the release is awaited.

