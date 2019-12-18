'Bajirao Mastani' Turns 4: A Look Back At All Historical Debates Around Its Release

Bajirao Mastani is a 2015 Indian epic historical romance movie. The film was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was a joint production of Bhansali and Eros international’s Kishore Lulla. The plot of the movie is based on the romance between the Maratha general, Bajirao I and the princess of Bundelkhand Mastani. Bajirao Mastani starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. The movie was a massive success at the box office. It grossed over ₹ 356 crores and became the major commercial successful film of the year.

ALSO READ| Bajirao Mastani Turns 4; Here Are The Most Sizzling DeepVeer Scenes From The Film

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's Best Emotional Scenes | Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy And Others

Bajirao Mastani became the recipient of several accolades including seven National awards. It theatrically released on October 18, 2015. It has completed 4 years today. On this occasion, here is a compilation of all the historical debates and controversies that Bajirao Mastani was a part of.

The descendants of Mastani and Peshwa Bajirao had reportedly accused the creators of distorting and misrepresenting both the historical characters. When the famous song ‘Pinga’ from the movie released a petition was reportedly filed saying that the song is offensive to Marathi culture. As per reports, a descendant of queen Kashibai Peshwe claimed that Kashibai suffered from an arthritis-like ailment and was bed-ridden for most of her like. She also added that she has asthma and hence it was not possible for her to dance with Mastani so energetically.

Bajirao Mastani also received disapproval related to the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in ‘Pinga’. As per reports, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali received a letter regarding it. The letter stated that the outfits worn by both the actors were not worn by royal ladies, nor dance was a part of their culture.

The descendants of Mastani and Peshwe Bajirao I also conveyed their hatred and disgust at the scene where Ranveer Singh pours water over Priyanka Chopra’s head. Uday Singh Peshwe said that how can the makers show private moments like that on the big screen. He was all for cinematic liberty but he did mention that the dignity of a person should be kept intact.

Bajirao Mastani sees actor Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra sharing many scenes together. However, descendants have claimed that both the wives of Bajirao have only met once formally. Hence, the historical facts were inappropriate.

Mastani’s descendants opposed the popular dialogue of the movie, ‘Bajirao ne Mastani se mohobbat ki hai, aiashi nahi’. The descendants reportedly termed the dialogue vulgar and shameful.

ALSO READ| 'Bajirao Mastani': Best Songs From The Film As It Celebrates Its 4-year Anniversary

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone In 2019: 'Bajirao Mastani' Star's Year In Review

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.